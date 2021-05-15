Moreland is out of Saturday's lineup due to left side tightness and is receiving treatment, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moreland is currently receiving treatment for the issue, but he has had no tests to this point. Manager Bob Melvin did not rule out the potential that Moreland would land on the injured list, but he said there has not been a decision yet. Seth Brown replaced Moreland in the lineup Saturday and is hitting second while serving as the designated hitter.