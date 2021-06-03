Moreland went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday in a 6-0 win over the Mariners.
Moreland's two-run shot to center field was the icing on the cake in a five-run third inning that spurred Oakland to the win. The long ball was his fifth this season and accounted for his 16th and 17th RBI. It also extended Moreland's hit streak to a modest four games, during which he has gone 5-for-15.
