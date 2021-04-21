Moreland went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in a 7-0 win during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins

He then went 1-for-1 with a walk in the nightcap. Moreland came into Tuesday hitting only .206 (7-for-34) with zero home runs, but the veteran slugger showed why the A's brought him in this offseason to fill their DH vacancy.