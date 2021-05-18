Moreland was placed on the 10-day IL on Tuesday with an inflamed costochondral junction of his left rib, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Retroactive to May 15, the move allows Moreland to return no sooner than May 25 against Seattle. The veteran first baseman has produced a modest .305 on-base percentage in 105 plate appearances this season, however he has served as an important change-of-pace in the Athletics' righty-heavy lineup. Luis Barrera has been called up to fill Moreland's roster spot.