Moreland signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Oakland on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 35-year-old is at the stage of his career where his numbers should be falling off, but he's managed to defy aging in recent seasons. His 110 wRC+ over the last three seasons is better than his 98 mark over his first eight, and he's coming off a year in which he homered 10 times in 42 games while slashing .265/.342/.551. He's joined a team that has another left-handed first baseman (Matt Olson) seemingly locked into a starting role, so he'll probably find himself fighting for time at the designated hitter spot, where he should be a favorite to start against righties.