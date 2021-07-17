Moreland went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two strikeouts as Oakland defeated Cleveland 5-4 on Friday.

Moreland extended Oakland's lead to 3-0 with his fourth-inning home run to right off Cleveland starter Eli Morgan and walked earlier in the second. It was the designated hitter's first home run since June 29 and first game in nearly two weeks following a stint on the COVID-19 injured list.