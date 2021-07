Manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Moreland (undisclosed) is expected to be sidelined through the All-Star break, which runs from July 12-15, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran slugger is presumed to be on the COVID-19 injured list after being placed on the shelf for unspecified reasons Sunday. Assuming that's the case, Moreland will be eligible to be activated once he clears the virus-related protocols, which isn't expected to occur this week.