Moreland went 2-for-5 with a two-run single and two runs in a win over the Angels on Monday.

The veteran 's third-inning single brought home Jed Lowrie and Matt Chapman to extend the Athletics' lead to 6-1 at the time. Moreland owns a pedestrian .244 average and .688 OPS, but he's now reached safely in five of the last six games while posting a solid .273 average (6-for-22) during that span.