Moreland will sit Friday against the Rockies, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With the series being played under National League rules, Moreland is likely to miss all three games at Coors Field unless the Athletics elect to rest first baseman Matt Olson. Moreland is hitting a modest .243/.306/.414 on the season, so the Athletics are unlikely to go out of their way to get him into the lineup.
