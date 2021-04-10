Moreland (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Houston.
Moreland felt his hamstring tighten up Thursday and sat out Friday's contest against the Astros. However, he was available as a pinch hitter Friday and could also be available off the bench Saturday. Seth Brown will serve as the designated hitter in Moreland's absence, batting seventh.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Remains in cleanup spot•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Off to hot spring start•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Should see bulk of DH duties•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Heads to Oakland•