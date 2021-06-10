Moreland isn't starting Thursday's game against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Moreland had started each of the last two games and went 1-for-8 with a run and three strikeouts. Jed Lowrie will serve as the designated hitter while Chad Pinder starts at second base.
