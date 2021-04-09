Moreland is out of the lineup Friday against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 35-year-old started the first eight games of the season and is 4-for-24 with three RBI, two walks and eight strikeouts, but he'll head to the bench with Lance McCullers on the mound for Houston. Seth Brown will bat seventh as the designated hitter in Moreland's place.