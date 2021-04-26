Moreland isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Moreland will be out of the lineup for a second straight game with another left-hander (Rich Hill) on the mound. Ramon Laureano will serve as the designated hitter while Tony Kemp enters the lineup in left field.
