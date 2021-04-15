Moreland (hamstring) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Moreland entered Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter, but he'll be out of the lineup for a fifth consecutive game due to a hamstring issue. He should be available off the bench once again Thursday, but Stephen Piscotty will serve as the designated hitter while Tony Kemp enters the lineup in left field.
