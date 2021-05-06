site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: On bench against lefty
Moreland isn't starting Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Moreland will be out of the lineup for a second straight day since southpaw Hyun Jin Ryu is starting for Toronto. Jed Lowrie will serve as the designated hitter while Tony Kemp starts at second base.
