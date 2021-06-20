Moreland is out of the lineup Sunday versus the Yankees.
The veteran slugger will head to the bench for the series finale with lefty Jordan Montgomery starting for the Yankees. Moreland is struggling so far in June with a .621 OPS and 31.4 percent strikeout rate in 12 games. Sean Murphy will serve as the designated hitter while Aramis Garcia works behind the plate.
