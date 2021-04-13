Moreland (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Arizona.
The Athletics will be down their top two first baseman for the series finale, as Matt Olson (thumb) will join Moreland on the bench. Seth Brown will pick up the start at first base and bat fifth. Moreland can viewed as day-to-day heading into Oakland's four-game series with Detroit, which begins Thursday.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sitting again Monday•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Remains in cleanup spot•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Off to hot spring start•