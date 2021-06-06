Moreland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
With no designated hitter spot available in Colorado, Moreland will stay on the bench for a third straight game, while Matt Olson serves as Oakland's first baseman. Look for Moreland to draw back into the starting nine during the Athletics' upcoming two-game series versus the Diamondbacks in Oakland, which begins Tuesday.
