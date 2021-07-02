Moreland went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Facing one of his former clubs, Moreland hit safely for the third time in the last four games and produced his first multi-hit effort since June 14. The veteran can be labeled a fantasy disappointment overall during the first half of the season, as his .239/.287/.390 slash line through 174 plate appearances is comprised of figures well below his career norms.