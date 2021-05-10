Moreland went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and a walk in a loss to the Rays on Sunday.

The veteran's timely fourth-inning knock brought home Seth Brown and Stephen Piscotty to give the Athletics a 3-0 lead at the time. Moreland has reached safely in seven of his last nine games, but he's actually seen his batting average drop 27 points to .218 during that span, while his on-base percentage has experienced a similar 28-point tumble to .300. However, he's shown a knack for clutch hitting like Sunday's throughout the season, as he now has a .353 average across 23 plate appearances with men in scoring position.