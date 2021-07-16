Moreland (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.

Moreland was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for unspecified reasons July 4, but he'll be available right after the All-Star break now that he's cleared the league's health and safety protocols. The 35-year-old has slashed .226/.236/.377 with two homers, two doubles, seven RBI and seven runs in 22 games since the start of June.

More News