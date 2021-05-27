Moreland (rib) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Moreland had been sidelined since May 15 due to an inflamed left rib junction, but he recently resumed taking full batting practice and was able to field ground balls at first base. He'll return to the active roster after spending just over the minimum amount of time on the shelf, and he should reclaim his spot in the lineup going forward. Moreland hit .237 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 31 games prior to his absence. Luis Barrera was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
