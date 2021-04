Moreland will start at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Moreland will pick up his seventh start in as many games this season for the Athletics, with four of the last five now having come out of the cleanup spot. The 35-year-old has yet to capitalize on the prime run-producing role, though the 0-6 Athletics aren't exactly presenting him with ample RBI chances. Through his first six games, Moreland has gone 2-for-16 with a 2:7 BB:K.