Moreland (side) remains out of the lineup Sunday, but manager Bob Melvin said Moreland was feeling "a little better," Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "Those things are dicey," Melvin said. "Good chance we get through the off day and make a better determination once we get home."

It sounds like Melvin will stay away from Moreland entirely on Sunday if he can help it with the team off day looming. Moreland is receiving treatment, but as of Saturday, he still had not had any tests done on the injury. Jed Lowrie will serve as the designated hitter in the finale in Minnesota as Chad Pinder mans second base.