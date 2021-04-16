Moreland (hamstring) is starting Friday's game against the Tigers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Moreland was excluded from the lineup in each of the past five contests but appeared as a pinch hitter in the past two games. He'll serve as the designated hitter Friday, batting sixth.
