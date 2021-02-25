Moreland is expected to see the bulk of his 2020 playing time at designated hitter and is trying to devise a spring training routine to help him acclimate to that role, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "It's definitely going to be different, so I'm kind of looking forward to camp to figure out how to transition into that a little bit better," Moreland said. "Get a game plan together for that job. I can't answer it yet. Maybe in a few weeks I can have a better answer. But that's definitely what I'm looking forward to in camp, figure out how I'm going to do it during the season a little bit better."

The 35-year-old certainly has the experience to accommodate the Athletics in whatever they ask of him, even if he still arguably boasts Gold Glove skills. Matt Olson already a two-time winner of that honor, naturally will get the bulk of playing time at first base, leaving Moreland to rely on some of his past experience at designated hitter (66 total appearances) to get himself ready. One of the mental techniques he may employ is visualizing the job as a series of pinch-hit opportunities, a practice he engaged in last season with the Padres when Eric Hosmer was handling first-base duties and Moreland was consequently relegated to a DH role.