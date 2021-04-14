Moreland (hamstring) entered Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning, lacing a single and subsequently scoring in his one plate appearance.

Moreland missed a fourth straight start Tuesday, but the fact he was well enough to pinch hit and then remain in the game once he got on certainly speaks well to the improved health of his balky hamstring. With a team day off Wednesday, Moreland appears to have a reasonably good chance of rejoining the starting nine for the start of a four-game series against the Tigers on Thursday.