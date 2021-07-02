Moreland is not starting Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Moreland, hitting a lowly .171 off left-handed pitching this season, will be on the bench as Oakland faces southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. Even after a 2-for-4 effort Thursday, the 35-year-old is hitting just .208 in his last 11 games. Frank Schwindel starts at designated hitter Friday.
