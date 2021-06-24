Moreland isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.
Left-hander Kolby Allard is starting for the Rangers on Thursday, and Moreland will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five games. Ramon Laureano will serve as the designated hitter while Skye Bolt starts in center field.
