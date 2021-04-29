Moreland will hit the bench against lefty Shane McClanahan and the Rays on Tuesday.
McClanahan is the eighth lefty the Athletics have faced this season. Moreland has started against just two of them. Jed Lowrie will serve as the designated hitter Thursday, with Tony Kemp starting at second base.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Not starting Monday•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Goes yard twice in Tuesday's opener•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Two hits in return to lineup•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Returns to lineup•