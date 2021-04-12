Moreland (hamstring) will sit for the third straight game Monday in Arizona.
Moreland missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, though it's unclear whether his absence Monday is injury-related. There's no spot available for him as a designated hitter with the game taking place in a National League park. He'll likely remain on the bench until the Athletics return him to face the Tigers on Friday.
