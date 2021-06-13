Moreland is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Royals, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Moreland started the middle two games of the four-game series at designated hitter, but will return to the bench Sunday against lefty Kris Bubic. Jed Lowrie will start at DH with Tony Kemp manning the Keystone in the series finale.
