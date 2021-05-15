Moreland is not in Saturday's lineup against Minnesota.
Moreland had started each of the Athletics last six games, but he will be out of the lineup Saturday against Jose Berrios. Seth Brown will take over as the designated hitter and hit second.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Extends hitting streak•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Plates two in loss•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sits against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: On bench against lefty•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Cranks fourth homer•