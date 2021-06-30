Moreland is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Moreland clubbed a solo homer Tuesday and will take a seat Wednesday with southpaw Kolby Allard pitching for Texas. Frank Schwindel will bat eighth as the designated hitter in his place.
More News
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Slugs eighth homer•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sits against lefty•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: On bench against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Multi-RBI effort in win•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Not in Thursday's lineup•