Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
The veteran gave the Athletics some hope by closing the deficit to one run with a 351-foot laser to right in the ninth. While the comeback ultimately fell short, Moreland's round tripper was a welcome sight, considering he hadn't left the yard since June 2.
