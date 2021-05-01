Moreland went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the 3-2 loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Moreland took John Means deep in the seventh inning for his third home run of the season. Moreland has a hit in each of his last four games as he is starting to find some consistency. The 35-year-old's two home runs on April 20 is the only game where he has more than one run or RBI. He only has five extra-base hits in 69 plate appearances.