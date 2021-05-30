Moreland went 2-for-2 in Saturday's shutout loss to the Angels.
The veteran has come back from the injured list in productive fashion, reaching safely in his first two games while drawing a walk and scoring in addition to lacing a pair of singles Saturday. Moreland has given his season average a nice 32-point boost to .245 since May 9, an eight-game span during which he's hit .326 (8-for-23) with two doubles, two RBI, two walks and three runs.
