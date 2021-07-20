Moreland is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
With southpaw Jose Suarez on the bump for the Angels, the lefty-hitting Moreland will take a seat while Oakland manager Bob Melvin counters with more right-handed bats. Jed Lowrie will step in for Moreland as Oakland's designated hitter.
