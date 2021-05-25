Moreland (ribs) has resumed swinging a bat, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The veteran went on the injured list May 18 with an inflamed costochondral junction of his left rib, so the fact that he's already been able to resume swinging a bat less than a week later is certainly encouraging. However, with his placement on the IL having been made retroactive to May 15, Moreland will need "a little more time," per manager Bob Melvin, although the Athletics' skipper also noted the 35-year-old may not need a rehab assignment before returning.
