Moreland (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Tigers on Friday.

Moreland enjoyed a successful return after a five-game absence from the starting nine due to a hamstring injury, churning out his first multi-hit effort in an Athletics uniform in the process. The veteran is slashing just .233/.273/.233 over his first 33 plate appearances, but he's shown a knack for some timely knocks with four RBI on just seven hits thus far.