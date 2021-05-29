Moreland (rib) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday.

Moreland was back in the starting lineup for the first time since his activation from the injured list Thursday and was able to reach safely for the sixth straight start. The veteran is still sporting a completely lackluster .229/.303/.396 slash line for the season, but he's demonstrated some solid pop with four doubles and home runs apiece.