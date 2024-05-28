Spence will start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Spence will make a third consecutive start for the A's after opening the season as a long reliever. Although Spence has lasted 4.2 innings and 3.0 innings across his first two starts, he's yielded three runs and has struck out eight over that stretch. He's thrown 77 and 70 pitches during those two outings, respectively, and shouldn't be a viable fantasy option in most formats.