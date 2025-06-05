Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said that Spence will start Thursday's game against the Twins in Sacramento, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Spence made 24 starts for the Athletics as a rookie in 2024, but he's worked exclusively out of the bullpen so far this season, logging a 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB in 39 innings. Though manager Mark Kotsay specifically referred to Spence as a starter rather than opening pitcher for Thursday's contest, the right-hander is still expected to have a relatively limited workload, given that he'll be pitching on three days' rest and hasn't covered more than 4.1 innings or tossed more than 56 pitches in any of his 22 appearances on the season. If Spence fares well in his start Thursday, the Athletics could have him continue getting more stretched out while keeping him in the rotation on a more permanent basis.