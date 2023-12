Spence was selected by the Athletics in the 2023 Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

The Yankees opted not to add Spence to their 40-man roster, and the A's grabbed him with their first pick. Spence had a 4.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 153:53 K:BB over 163 innings at the Triple-A level last season, and he'll need to stay in the majors for all of 2024 for Oakland to retain him.