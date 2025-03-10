Spence gave up two runs (one earned) over 3.1 innings with three strikeouts and two walks in Sunday's loss to Arizona. He has a 1.13 ERA with a 6:2 K:BB ratio in eight innings this spring.

Spence may be the leading candidate for the fifth starter role and has outperformed Joey Estes and Osvaldo Bido so far this spring. However, the final two spots in the Oakland rotation are uncertain at this point. While Spence had subpar strikeout rates last season (19.4%) he did have above-average groundball (48.4%) and swinging strike rates (10.4%).