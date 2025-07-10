Athletics' Mitch Spence: Sent down to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned Spence to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
The transaction comes one day after Spence was torched for eight runs over six innings in a loss to Atlanta. Spence was not scheduled for another start before the All-Star break, so the A's have replaced him with some bullpen protection in the form of Osvaldo Bido. It's possible Spence gets another chance in the big-league rotation after the All-Star break, although he won't be eligible to be recalled until July 25.
