Athletics' Mitch Spence: Set to take on Pirates
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spence will start Sunday's game against the Pirates, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Spence threw 3.2 innings out of the bullpen in an appearance Tuesday, but he'll make at least one spot start Sunday. He's worked as a traditional starter for nearly the entire season, so he should be able to pitch deep into the game if he's effective.
