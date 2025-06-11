Spence allowed three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Spence has allowed one run over 10 innings across two starts since joining the Athletics' rotation. He stretched out to 75 pitches (50 strikes) in Tuesday's start, so he should be close to a full workload within his next couple of outings. His strong performance as a starter has trimmed his ERA from 4.38 to 3.67, and he's added a 1.20 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB over 49 innings this season. The right-hander is not guaranteed to stay in the rotation once J.T. Ginn (quadriceps) is ready to be activated from the injured list -- it'll likely come down to Spence or Jacob Lopez for the No. 5 starter role, but Spence has the better numbers.