The Athletics reassigned DuRapau to their minor-league camp Monday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
DuRapau was one of eight non-roster invitees dismissed from big-league camp in Oakland's first round of cuts. The 28-year-old right-hander previously made 14 relief appearances with the Pirates in 2019 but didn't impress, posting a 9.35 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 17.1 innings.
