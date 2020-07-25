Orf was named to the Athletics' three-man taxi squad Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The 30-year-old arrived in Oakland on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training back in late November, and he showed well enough then and in summer camp to be tagged to serve as depth for road trips. Orf has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop, along with all three outfield spots, from his days in the Brewers organization, making him a good fit for a unit designed to serve as emergency substitutions when the team is traveling.